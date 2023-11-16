Highlights of 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy

Business News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has delivered the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government before Parliament on November 15, 2023.



According to him, Ghana's economy has turned the corner and is on track towards overcoming its economic challenges.



The budget presentation is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) which requires the minister to provide the mid-year fiscal policy review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



In a statement issued on November 14 and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it noted that the crucial economic policy has been developed to support the implementation of the IMF-backed Post-COVID-19 Programme of Economic Growth (PC-PEG).



The Ministry added that the budget will also highlight, among other things, the performance of the economy, efforts to boost the productive capacity of the economy through the new Growth Strategy, fiscal measures, and debt management strategies to deepen stability and promote growth.



