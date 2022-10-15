Highlight economic consequences of climate change – Ofori-Atta at G-7 meeting

Business News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta with UK Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng at the G-7 finance ministers and African finance ministers meeting in Washington DC, US.

The meeting which took place on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank 2022 annual meeting centered on finding ways to ease the inflationary pressures, currency volatility, high food and energy prices in the global economy.



The IMF/World Bank 2022 annual meeting is also providing a platform to discuss critical areas where the international community and international financial institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank Group could scale up their support for emerging economies.



This forum comes against the backdrop of a confluence of external shocks – in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war and deepening concern about the imminent impact of climate change.



Mr. Ofori-Atta told the G-24 Ministers and Governors meeting that, ”there is the need to put a spotlight on the economic consequences of climate change, particularly as it relates to developing countries who are the least contributors to climate change.”



