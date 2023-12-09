High manganese content in fuel: Some vehicle users share their damaged spark plugs on social media

Business News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Some vehicle users on the X platform have been sharing damaging effects of high manganese content found in fuel products sold at the pumps in the country.



This follows reports made by COPEC, IMANI Africa and other petroleum consumers who have recently raised concerns about the performance of their car engines in recent times.



This led the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers to threaten legal against the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) over the alleged manganese concentration in fuel products.



“We have had to go down to do some checks to realise that there is clearly some amount of manganese in some of the products across board with the OMCs that has been quite sensitive to some of the vehicles, particularly Hyundai vehicles,” Duncan Amoah earlier confirmed the development on November 23, 2023.



Despite these complaints and pledge to address them, more vehicle users have taken to the X platform to share their displeasure over the situation and provided evidence of their respective damaged plugs which have been impacted as a result of the high manganese content sold at the fuel pumps.



One user said his spark plugs, which he changed barely a month, have now been destroyed.



“Plugs I change no reach 1 month sef. Asem b3n kraaa nie,” @AsieduMends wrote.



Another user lamented about the quality of fuel products being sold on the market.



@kwadwosheldon shared an image of his damaged sparks and wrote; “Changed mine last week.. The fuel for the system inside be trash pass!”



The Consul of Italy to Ghana, Colasuonno Taricone on his part expressed that he was facing a similar issue where the spark plugs of his brand new car have also been damaged.



"Same issue with my brand new car, every two weeks I have to change them, it looks the fuel in Ghana it is vegetable waste water," Taricone wrote on X.



Meanwhile, others users on the X platform have called for stringent measures to be taken to address the situation while urging that the OMCs selling the high manganese-laden fuel must be fished out.





