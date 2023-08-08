High court restrains Angela List, others from acting as Directors of Adamus Resources

Business News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court on the 27th of July 2023 has restrained Angela List, Joseph Owusu-Ansah, and Dr. Anthony Aubynn from holding themselves out as Directors of Adamus Resources Ltd.



The court also restrained Odame Sarpong from holding himself out as secretary of the Company.



This came about as a result of a suit filed by Adamus Ghana and Nguvu Mining Limited to restrain Adamus Resources Pty Ltd, a company registered in Western Australia, the 90 percent shareholder of Adamus Ghana, and Allan Morrison, the sole director of Adamus Australia from using the 22nd of November 2022 judgment obtained from the Supreme Court of Western Australia in Case No. WASC 454 against Angela List to challenge unlawful appointments she had made to the board of Adamus Ghana.



In November 2021 Adamus Australia caused its lawyers to conduct a search at the Registrar Generals’ Department and found out that without calling any meeting of the shareholders, Angela List had appointed two additional Directors to the board of Adamus Ghana.



Allan Morrison called for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders to remove Angela List as Director of Adamus Ghana, but she and Sarpong Odame failed to call the EGM.



The Supreme Court of Western Australia in Case No. WASC 454 found that Angela List unlawfully tried to remove Allan Morrsion as sole Director of Adamus Australia in November 2022 when she allegedly appointed one Moses Kobena Bosompem in his place to have Bosompem ‘unlawfully’ sign an agreement dated the 7th of November 2022 purportedly to transfer the 90 percent shareholding of Adamus Australian in Adamus Ghana to Nguvu Mining Ltd, a company solely owned by Mrs. List through Norte Dame Investment Ltd.



Adamus Australia is defending the present suit in Ghana to invalidate the registration of Nguvu Mining Ltd as the beneficial owner of its shares in Adamus Ghana with the Registrar of Companies and as its Controller at the Minerals Commission pursuant to the 7th November 2022 unauthorized board resolutions signed by Angela List, Joseph Owusu-Ansah and Dr. Anthony Aubynn and Rebecca Christabel Donkor.



The government of Ghana owns 10 percent shares in Adamus Ghana and has been directed by the Court to appoint a representative to chair a five-member Interim Management Committee to manage the affairs of Adamus Ghana pending the determination of the case.