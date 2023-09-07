Here's why trotro, taxis have yellow number plates, other cars GV, CD, white

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Did you know that number plates with green and red backgrounds have its significance and are issued to a specific group of people?



The yellow plate given by the Drivers Vehicle and License Authority (DVLA) are also targetted at particular persons.



GhanaWeb Business in this article lists the types of number plates and the category of persons allowed to use them.



Yellow number plate



Commercial vehicle drivers who want their cars registered will receive a yellow number plate.



This form of identification is seen on taxis, trotros, and buses.





Green number plate



All green number plates are government vehicles. It helps security personnel identify government officials and sometimes "give" them special treatment when the need be.





CD plate



CD stands for Corps Diplomatic. Cars with DC are mostly driven by foreign diplomats such as ambassadors. Also, members of international organizations use CD plates too.





DV plate



DV means Defective vehicle. Car owners who are yet to register their cars are given DV plate. DV cars are for temporal usage. The DV is valid for twelve calendar months and may be used on different vehicles at different times.



DV also comes with a log book which should contain entries regarding the movement of the vehicle and particulars of the driver. The logbook must be carried at all times.





Black or white background number plate



This type of number plate are used by private individuals. Private owned institutions such as banks, schools and so on also use this number plate.



Meanwhile, DVLA has announced the commencement of an exercise to phase out all old driver’s licence cards issued before September 2017 from the system.



It said these old cards will be replaced with smart driver’s licence cards.



The exercise, according to the DVLA, takes effect from now till 31st March 2024, after which all old card driver’s licences shall be rendered invalid by the Authority.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards