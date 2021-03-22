Here's why the new voters ID card is 'rejected' by banks

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Several people have wondered why banks and other financial institutions do not accept the new voters Identification (ID) Card when making deposits or withdrawals.



Financial expert, Ebenezer Asumang has in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante explained why the national ID card cannot be used for financial transactions.



According to him, these new Voters ID cards have not been Gvive yet, the reason these financial institutions still make use of the old card and other 3 cards.



He continued that to prevent identity theft and also to track all transactions, the old voters ID, ECOWAS Card (Ghana Card), Drivers license, Passport are used because their security features have been authenticated.



The Gvive system confirms the identity of the cardholder, creating a database to authenticate the identity as well as control identity theft.



Mr Asumang noted in the interview with GhanaWeb that, “Anytime new cards come up, for banks to be able to accept it for transactions; there are certain things they need to consider. First of all, we should be able to whenever we put the card in a Gvive, we should be able to get everything that we need; in terms of the security features. When we Gvive the card, the card must be able to show. When you look at the Drivers license, Old voters card and the others, we are able to Gvive them."



"However the new one, it hasn’t been incorporated yet into the system for us to Gvive it. When you do that, it means you are putting people at risk so the features must show…that is why the new one has not been accepted yet."



4 cards acceptable by banks for financial transactions:



Old voters ID Card



ECOWAS Card



Drivers license



Passport



Customers must have any of the above mentioned verified cards before going to the bank for any financial transaction.