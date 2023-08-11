Here's how seamen have fun while working hard on ship

Business News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Being a seaman sounds fun but it takes the brave and persons driven with passion to embark on this career path.



A mariner can be on sea for several months, leaving their families, friends, loved ones to work for this high-paying job.



These seamen are responsible for any task in connection with deck maintenance, small boat operations, navigation, and supervising all personnel assigned to a ship's deck force or shore unit.



This job needs the attention of the team on duty as any least mistake could lead to a disaster.



But while on the sea working for months, what do these seamen do to entertain themselves? A question many wonder.



Well, on this week's edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, a naval architect, George Obeng, has disclosed what seamen do onboard a ship, boat, yacht, etc to destress.



He noted that boredom does not really kill seamen as there are social amenities in the ships and boats.



The naval architect noted that most ships and boats have swimming pool, gym, basketball court, cinema halls, among other entertainment facilities.



"We have a lot of entertainment, sporting activities, even there we have the basketball court, gym centres, cinema halls. It depends on the kind of ship you are working on and then the type of ship so if you are on a cruise ship, eventually, you enjoy everything," George Obeng told the host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



"We even have a swimming pool though you are on sea. If you are on a container, you'll enjoy...though it is serious work, you'll have time to do your own stuff. When you are on break, off days, you can go to the gym, cinema halls to watch movies so we have some form of entertainment onboard the ship," he added.



With the amount they receive as salaries, he pointed out that it varies based on the position.



However, it ranges from as low as 500 dollars to 10,000 dollars.



"Ghana doesn't own ships as it stands now so you will be paid in dollars. The more the dollar is going up, the more you get money so probably others are praying that the dollars doesn't come down," he said.



He said they also get the opportunity to travel and live a luxurious lifestyle.



