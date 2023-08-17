Here's how much pragya, aboboyaa riders, trotro drivers will pay for breaching KMA ban

Business News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Following the ban on the use of tricycles within the Kumasi Central Business District, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has disclosed the amount of money to be taken from defaulters should their tricycles be impounded.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business, recalcitrant owners or riders will be surcharged GH¢500.



Also, commercial vehicle drivers [taxis and trotros] that will be arrested for loading illegally at unauthorized locations will also pay a fine of GH¢1,000.



For sprinter buses, a tune of GH¢800 has been allocated as its charge while buses will pay an amount of GH¢1,000 for flouting the directive.



Cargo vehicle drivers who flout the same directive will also pay a minimum of GH¢600 and a maximum of GH¢1,500.



"A special exercise fine of five hundred Ghana Cedis shall be charged for the release of impounded tricycles (pragya/aboboyaa) that violates the restrictions," part of the release read.



"Illegal loading at unauthorized locations [prampaso, central market, KATH roundabout, behind Bantamahene palace, around Suame roundabout among others – GHC1,000," it added.



Since the implementation of the ban on August 1, 2023, several tricycles have been impounded, and the owners arrested as well.



The restriction of tricycles from operating within the central business district of Kumasi aims at addressing the congestion within the metropolis.



