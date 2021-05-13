Here is what Uber, Bolt, others want the government to do for them

Business News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Following the two days strike ride-hailing services embarked on, President of the group, Francis Tenge has outlined some concerns that need to be addressed by the government.



He bemoaned the exorbitant service charge drivers pay to these ride-hailing app companies.



According to him, the 25% service charge for Uber and 20% for bolt amidst the hike in petroleum products is unbearable.



Increment in fares



With the recent hike in fuel prices, drivers have been badly hit with this increment.



According to Mr Tenge in an interview with GhanaWeb, the base fare of GHC4 per ride should be re-adjusted to address the financial needs of drivers.



"There’s been a high increment of fuel. Bolt, the base fare is GHC4, Uber is also GHC4. We buy fuel GHC100 every day. In a week, we are buying fuel of GHC600 and we also make weekly sales of GHC400 so there is so much pressure on the drivers. About GHC1000 gone already as compared to high service fee of 25% of Uber and also 20% on Bolt," he said in an interview with GhanaWeb



"So should the driver make a revenue of GHC1000, he is going to pay a service fee of GHC250 to Uber which is too much so we are asking that the fares be increased," he added.



Security of drivers



He furthered that the security of drivers is in limbo as armed robbers, passengers attack drivers at either gun or knife point.



Mr Tenge noted that the identity of passengers who commit such crimes cannot be traced as their identities are not verified.



He cited Kasoa, Ashongman Estate, Agbogba, Teshie Maamli as red zones; these unscrupulous people carry out their operations.



Mr Tenge said, "the rising issue is the security. There have been attacks on our drivers. One is Kasoa, we have also had one at Ashongman Estate, Agbogba. Teshie Maamli is also another red zone so we are asking government to look into the security system."



"Every driver using the app is verified. Your driver's license is being checked, your car registration, there’s even the facial identification but when it comes to the passenger, nothing of that sort is being done.



"Somebody goes to the market to buy an already registered sim card, then only uses his or her email address. There’s no national identification system on him and they use that one to request the drivers and when the driver comes or upon completing a trip, they use a knife or even gun to attack the driver. so we are asking government to come in through the National security, Police service, or the MTTD and regulate the system that before you be a rider, you have to verify yourself using the Ghana Card or national ID card," he stated in the interview with GhanaWeb.



The drivers have petitioned the Office of the President, Transport Ministry, National Security Ministry.