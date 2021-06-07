Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 7

Business News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7470



• It trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.1427 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.9927



On the interbank board today, June 7, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7441 and selling price of 5.7499 as compared to last Friday's trading of buying price of 5.7441 cedis and a selling price of 5.7499 to open the 23rd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1383 and a selling price of 8.1470 as compared to last Friday's buying price of 8.1067 and a selling price of 8.1154.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9892 and a selling price of 6.9961 as compared to last Friday's trading of buying price of 6.9723 and a selling price of 6.9792.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4264 and a selling price of 0.4268 as compared to last Friday's trading of buying price 0.4224 and a selling price of 0.4228.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3416 and a selling price of 71.5156 as compared to last Friday's trading of buying price of 71.3346 and a selling price of 71.5034.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 93.7604 and a selling price of 93.8529 as compared to last Friday's trading of a buying price of 93.9874 and a selling price of 94.0804.