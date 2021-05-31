Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 31

Business News of Monday, 31 May 2021

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7416



• It maintained its trade value against the pounds Sterling of 8.1408 mid-rate



• Euro went up at a mid-rate of 6.9947



On the interbank board today, May 31, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7387 and a selling price of 5.7445 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7331 and a selling 5.7389 to open the 23rd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1364 and a selling price of 8.1451 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1347 and a selling price of 8.1435.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9912 and a selling price of 6.9981 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9934 and a selling price of 7.0003.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4166 and a selling price of 0.4169 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4167 and a selling price of 0.4171.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.5393 and a selling price of 71.5828 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6527 and a selling price of 72.0014.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.7336 and a selling price of 93.8261 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 93.7041 and a selling price of 93.7966.