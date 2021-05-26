Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 26

Business News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today, May 26, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7316 and a selling price of 5.7374 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7296 and a selling price of 5.7354.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0994 and a selling price of 8.1080 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 8.1057 and a selling price of 8.1144.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0179 and a selling price of 7.0248 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 6.9955 and a selling price of 7.0024.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4138 and a selling price of 0.4142 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4113 and a selling price of 0.4117.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.5477 and a selling price of 71.6104 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.7314 and a selling price of 71.7314.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.3773 and a selling price of 93.4691 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.6760 and a selling price of 93.7684.