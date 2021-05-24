Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 24

Business News of Monday, 24 May 2021

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7315



• It maintained its trade value against the pounds Sterling of 8.1201



• Last Friday was a bit sketchy as the Euro dropped slightly to 6.9863



On the interbank board today, May 24, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7286 and a selling price of 5.7344 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7286 and a selling price of 5.7344.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1158 and a selling price of 8.1244 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1129 and a selling price of 8.1216.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9831 and a selling price of 6.9894 as compared to last Friday’s trading of buying price of 6.9939 and a selling price of 7.0008.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4113 and a selling price of 0.4116 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4098 and a selling price of 0.4102.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.7090 and a selling price of 72.0579 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6584 and a selling price of 71.8014.



The CFA is also trading at a buying price of 93.8503 and a selling price of 93.9349 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 93.6974 and a selling price of 93.7899.