Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 21

Business News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today, May 21, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7286 and a selling price of 5.7344 to close the trade 21st week of the 2021 fiscal year, as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 5.7276 and selling of 5.7334.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1129 and a selling price of 8.1216 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1092 and a selling price of 8.1184.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9939 and a selling price of 7.0008 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9997 and a selling price of 7.0071.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4098 and a selling price of 0.4102 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4076 and a selling price of 0.4081.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6584 and a selling price of 71.8014 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6342 and a selling price of 71.6709.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.6974 and a selling price of 93.7899 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 93.6132 and a selling price of 93.7122.