Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 19

On the interbank board today May 18, 2021, the Ghana Cedi trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7276 and a selling price of 5.7334 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7276 and a selling price of 5.7334.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1235 and a selling price of 8.1322 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0886 and a selling price of 8.0972.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9910 and a selling price of 6.9985 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9585 and a selling price of 6.9654.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4086 and a selling price of 0.4090 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4058 and a selling price of 0.4062.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6011 and a selling price of 71.7058 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6604 and a selling price of 71.6848.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.7282 and a selling price of 93.8288 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.1736 and a selling price of 94.2670.