Here is how much you will need to own an affordable but classy Ankara dress, shirt

As we mark Ghana month in March this year, GhanaWeb Business throws the spotlight on how affordable but classy Ghanaian cloth (i.e) African prints, popularly known as ‘Ankara’ fabrics can be maximized.



One of Ghana’s most prized possessions is the rich clothing and apparel which often depicts different its vast culture. One of such is the beautiful Ankara pieces that can be sewn and designed into the most gorgeous fits there could be.



The reason Ankara fabric is one of the preferred choices to have in your closet is its versatility and wide range of designs. Every gender and all age type can “rock” this Ankara fits to their satisfaction.



While these fabrics can be budget-friendly, purchasing them on the market could be determined by their local names which that are usually identified by patrons.



A market survey into the prices of the fabrics by GhanaWeb Business showed that with about GH¢25 to GH¢250, one can be able to purchase a yard of Ankara fabric depending on the brand and quality.



Depending on your size and style, your designer, seamstress or whoever is an expert can help you estimate and buy the number of yards you would need to sew. These fabrics can however be bought from a variety of suppliers and market centers all across the country.



After choosing what fabric you want, the next thing to do is to choose a style. Ankara fabrics can be used for a wide range of styles, both trendy, classy, corporate, and special occasions.



There is a wide range of styles available at most fashion centers with options online to choose inspiration from.



Also, remember that the more complex the style, the higher the cost may be.



In recent times, due to soaring inflation and other factors such as the qualification, popularity, and creativity of the seamstress or fashion designer, sewing these fabrics could cost different prices for different people.



Sewing a simple dress or shirt can cost between GH¢100 to GH¢200 while other styles could come at a slightly high cost.



Finally, when sewing an Ankara fabric, one can decide to inculcate or include other materials including beads, just for style.



