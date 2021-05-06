You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 06Article 1253065

Here is how much gold, cocoa are selling as of May 6

On the commodities market, as of today, May 6, 2021, the price of crude oil dropped just a little bit to sixty-five dollars, forty-three cents ($65.43) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-six dollars, forty-five cents ($66.45).

Gold is trading at one thousand seven hundred and ninety dollars, twenty cents ($1,790.20) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight dollars, forty-two cents ($1,778.42).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and fifty-four dollars ($2,354.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, two hundred and eighty-three dollars ($2,283.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-six dollars, twenty-three cents ($86.23) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-six dollars, forty-nine cents ($86.49).

And Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-nine dollars ($149.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and thirty-eight dollars, ninety cents ($138.90).

