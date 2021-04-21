Here are the three-deputy ministers nominated to the Ministry of Finance

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally named a full list of deputy ministers in a bid to complete the formation of his second tenure in office.



The Presidency on April 21, 2021 released some 39 names who following vetting and approval by Parliament will serve as deputy ministers in various capacities of government.



But the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, which is a rather critical sector of government will see a few changes as compared to President Akufo-Addo's first tenure.



Charles Adu-Boahen who was a former deputy minister under Ken Ofori-Atta has now been nominated as the Minister of State in charge at the Finance Ministry.



Ken Ofori-Atta will now be deputized by Abena Osei-Asare while the Member of Parliament for Ejisu and former Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, John Ampontuah Kumah will serve in the capacity as a second deputy minister.



Following the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta by Parliament in March this year, there has been some fallout within members of the Appointment Committee of the House.



Notable among these was the sudden resignation of MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa abruptly indicating he was no longer going to serve on the committee.



Sources within the Minority caucus of the House have linked his resignation to the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister for a second tenure.



But Mr. Ablakwa in a statement explained that his decision was based on principle and his resignation has since been accepted by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin.



See the three nominated Deputy Ministers of Finance below:



Charles Adu-Boahen: Minister of State in charge at the Ministry of Finance



Abena Frema Osei Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance



John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance