Here are the routes for #OccupyBoGProtest

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority in Parliament and some Ghanaians have hit the streets of Accra to protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies after the Bank recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year.



Another reason is the use of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters for the central bank amidst the economic hardships faced by Ghanaians.



To ensure an accident-free demonstration, the Ghana Police Service in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business said adequate security personnel have been deployed to ensure peace and security.



Also, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, has outlined the route the #OccupyBoG protesters will use.



Starting from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, protesters will proceed to Adabraka through to Ridge Roundabout, National Theatre Traffic Light, High Court Complex Traffic Light, Atta Mills Highway and make a U-turn at the National Lottery Authority and terminate at the Independence Square.



This will cause vehicular traffic as the road from the Black Stars Square through to NLA would be blocked temporarily.



The blocked roads will be diverted through the Starlet Traffic Light through the Ministries Traffic Light to pass in front of the Office of the Department of Urban Roads, through the National Lottery Authority, to link up with the AMA office road to EOCO and take a detour back to the John Evans Atta Mills Highway at the old Parliament Traffic Light intersection.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



