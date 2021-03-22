Here are the 5 ID cards banks in Ghana accept

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For a smooth financial transaction at any bank, customers must have what bankers term as a ‘valid’ Identification (ID) Card.



From withdrawals using cheques or making a deposit into someone’s account, you have to go with your Ghana Card instead of the new voters ID card.



The bank chooses the old voters ID card over the new one because the security features have not yet been incorporated into their system.



The decision taken by these financial institutions is for your own safety as well as protect your monies from fraudsters.



A financial expert, Ebenezer Asumang in the interview with GhanaWeb clarified that, “Anytime new cards come up, for banks to be able to accept it for transactions; there are certain things they need to consider. First of all, we should be able to whenever we put the card in a Gvive, we should be able to get everything that we need; in terms of the security features. When we Gvive the card, the card must be able to show. When you look at the Drivers license, Old voters card and the others, we are able to Gvive them."



"However the new one, it hasn’t been incorporated yet into the system for us to Gvive it. When you do that, it means you are putting people at risk so the features must show…that is why the new one has not been accepted yet," he added.



Below are the cards acceptable by banks for financial transactions



Old voters ID Card



ECOWAS Card



Drivers license



Passport



SSNIT card