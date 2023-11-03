Here are business stories that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In business this week, Parliament has proposed November 15 for the presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.



Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Tuesday said in a few days, the House would host the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, to present the Budget Statement for the 2024 fiscal year.



The Minority in Parliament has therefore served notice of resistance against the 2024 budget if the government fails to prioritize the interest of the masses and businesses.



Addressing MPs after resumption from the break, Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated his side is tired of seeing young people dump their country of birth to make the perilous journey to seek greener pastures abroad.



Also, President Akufo-Addo has expressed a hopeful perspective on Ghana’s economy, emphasizing that it is on the path to recovery, displaying positive signs reminiscent of his first term in office.



In 2022, Ghana grappled with macroeconomic challenges stemming from a combination of internal imbalances and external shocks, according to the World Bank.



These challenges led to issues such as currency depreciation, surging inflation, and dwindling investor confidence.



