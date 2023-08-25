Here are business stories that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 25 August 2023

In business this week, the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, has stated that the new BoG office is valued at $121 million as of 2020.



According to him, after various stages of evaluation and submission of the contract details the value of the contract approved by the Public Procurement Authority is $121,078,517.94.



On money-related matters, the Commissioner-General of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said about GH¢500 million has been generated from the nationwide Value Added Tax (VAT) compliance exercise it undertook.



The exercise was aimed at clamping down on businesses that fail to charge VAT.



Also, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an increment in water, electricity and natural gas tariffs for all non-lifeline residential customers.



According to the commission, the 4.22% increment in electricity and 1.18% in water will take effect from Friday, September 1, 2023.



Meanwhile, industrial customers and non-residential entities like hairdressers, salons, barbering shops, chop bars, tailoring and dress-making shops, cold stores, and other small to medium-scale businesses will not be affected by this adjustment.



