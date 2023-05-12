Here are business stories that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In business this week, Ghana's inflation rate dropped to 41.2% in April 2023.



This was announced by Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, at a press briefing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



Also, Fitch Solutions has projected that the Ghana Cedi will end 2023 at GH¢12.40.



This makes the rate of depreciation lower than the 38% recorded last year.



On the recent power outages, the Ghana Grid Company has said it was a result of a gas supply challenge from Nigeria.



The Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh, in an interview with Citi News explained that the gas supply challenges led to the inability of the generating plants to operate well.



She stated that her outfit has put in some effort to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate.



This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



ESA/FNOQ