Here are 10 luxury vehicles some Ghanaians own

When we talk of luxury, elegance and great comfort are usually the first things that come to mind.



Anything luxurious is expensive because it shows opulence.



That is why people who buy luxurious cars, watches, bags, and houses, among other products guard it jealously because a lot of money has been 'invested' into it.



When it comes to luxury vehicles, this category of automobiles has higher performance and unique interior features such as standard and greater efficiency.



These kinds of vehicles are mostly owned by business magnates, politicians, persons in the Upper Class in society and individuals with high-paying jobs.



GhanaWeb Business in this article makes a compilation of some luxury vehicles in the country.



Bentley Mulsanne



According to Bentley Motors, this vehicle, unveiled in 2009 represents the ultimate in luxury limousine comfort and performance.





Maserati



This Italian luxury vehicle is recognizable for its extraordinary style and sportiness.





Lexus RX



The Lexus RX is a luxury crossover Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from Toyota.





Audi A4



This German luxury brand is known for technology and style as much as its performance, well-crafted interiors, and its trademark Quattro all-wheel-drive system.



The Audi A4 Sedan is a sports car.





BMW i7



BMW we all know is one of the good vehicle brands but with this particular type, it is an all-electric luxury sedan.





Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon



G-Wagon needs no introduction. Most of the rich men in Ghana have this particular car in their fleet of cars parked in their garages.



This four-wheel-drive automobile is used for cross-country.





Mercedes Maybach S 600



Auto Express notes that Mercedes Maybach S 600 makes for a highly credible alternative to saloons from Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

It would be recalled that Business Mogul, Ibrahim Mahama flaunted his Maybach on social media which caught the attention of many.





Rolls Royce Phantom



The vehicle has an extended V12 engine boosted by a strong over 560 horsepower. Another luxury vehicle many Ghanaians have heard about.





Mercedes-Benz GLC



I'm sure you were waiting patiently to see if this car brand would be mentioned. Of course, Benz is Benz and would certainly make the list. Mercedes-Benz GLC is a compact luxury crossover SUV. It has a 2L turbocharged 4-cylinder with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.



It gets a combined 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.





Mercedes-Benz S-Class



Now, to the S-Class; the S means Special. That alone says a lot. For comfort, safety, spacious and elegant interior, a car lover can go for this type of Benz.





