'Help us catch tax evaders' – GRA appeals to Ghanaians

Business News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dominic Naab, an Assistant Commissioner at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is calling on Ghanaians to collaborate and collectively work with the GRA to expose tax evaders.



According to him, the existence of tax evaders causes great economic loss hindering on growth and national development.



“Persons who are hiding and earning income and not paying [not paying taxes], we must come together and expose them because they are not helping our economic development.”



Dominic Naab said this during his speech at a UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) webinar with PwC on “Tax Updates in Ghana’s 2024 Budget.”



To court public support, the GRA Assistant Commissioner made public the existence of an ‘informant award’ to serve as an incentive for persons who report tax defaulters.



He therefore urged all Ghanaians to take advantage of the scheme.



Naab mentioned that the GRA would intensify its revenue mobilisation campaign and ensure that all entities and individuals pay their taxes according to the law.



“We will not want to collect more than what the law requires of us to collect but we will also expect the public to cooperate with us,” he stated.



The 2024 revenue measures (policy) include the expansion of coverage of Gross Gaming Revenue and implementation of 10% Withholding tax on lottery/gaming; review of selected VAT exemptions, introduction of Emissions Tax on industrial and vehicle emissions, implementation of the second phase of the Communications Service Tax, and the implementation of the Modified Taxation scheme, among others.



EAN/MA



