Helicopter carrying late Nigerian banker, 5 others caught fire before crash - Report

Business News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A preliminary report into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed the Co-Founder of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Herbet Wigwe; his wife, son and three others, has been released.



The findings released by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) showed that law enforcement and witnesses observed the helicopter, with registration N130CZ, caught fire before it eventually crashed to ground.



The report further said bad weather conditions within the area were ‘not good’ as it was raining, with a mix of snow when the incident occurred.



The late banking genius was reported dead on Saturday February 10, 2024.



He died along with five others, including his wife, son and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.



The NTSB report also observed that the helicopter’s built-in Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology, which tracks aircraft positions, recorded a surge in ground speed before the crash.



See portions of the report findings below:



“The accident flight departed Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) at 2045 under visual flight rules and flew a northwesterly heading for about 2 miles before following US Highway 111 to Interstate (I) 10 at altitudes varying between 2,500 – 3,000 ft mean sea level (msl),” the report read in part.



“The helicopter continued along I-10, crossed over San Bernadino International Airport, San Bernadino, California, and then followed I-215 to I-15.



“The helicopter followed I-15 toward the planned destination of Boulder City Municipal Airport (BVU), Boulder City, Nevada, climbed between 4,000 – 5,500 ft msl, then descended to about 3,500 ft msl near Barstow, California, where the ADS-B track data was lost about 2146, likely due to terrain interference,” it added.



It continued, “ADS-B data resumed at 2207 near the Halloran Springs/I-15 exit west of the accident location. The last ADS-B data points for the flight tracked east-southeast, gradually descended in altitude, and increased in ground speed (see Figures 1 and 2).



“The accident site was located 0.31 miles east-southeast of the last data point at an elevation of about 3,360 ft msl.



“According to law enforcement, several witnesses who were traveling in vehicles on I-15, called 911 to report observing a ‘fireball’ to the south.



“The witnesses reported the weather conditions in the area were ‘not good’ and raining with a snow mix. The accident site was located by law enforcement at 2346.”



The board said the “wreckage was located in high mountainous desert and scrub brush covered terrain, and debris were scattered about 300 ft along a 120° magnetic heading from the initial impact point”.



“All major helicopter components were identified at the accident site,” the report indicated.



Before his untimely demise, Dr Herbet Wigwe, had over the years played an instrumental role in Africa’s financial sector, championing various banking service reforms through the Access Holdings conglomerate.



In 2018, Access Bank became the largest bank in Nigeria after it purchased fellow competitor Diamond Bank.



The bank has through the years expanded its operations in Africa and beyond, with plans to open a new banking service in Asia in 2024.



Access Bank was founded in 1989.



MA/AE



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







