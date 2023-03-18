Heads must roll - Ayeh Paye calls for investigation into Kejetia market fire

Business News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Government has been told to constitute a commission to investigate the recent fire outbreak at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



The first and second floors of the market went in flames late Wednesday, destroying some shops.



Even though the cause of the fire is not immediately known, some have blamed it on traders cooking inside the market.



Samuel Ayeh Paye, a former Member of Parliament for the Ayensuano says there's something amiss and we need to know what actually happened"



One meter, 8000 stalls



Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the over 8,000 stalls inside the Market used a single meter since its completion in December 2018.



"How can this be? some people have been negligent, so heads must roll," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.