Business News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hawa Koomson not fit to be Fisheries minister – Tuna Association petitions parliament

Mavis Hawa Koomson Minster-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture

Parliament has been petitioned by the Ghana Tuna Association over the underwhelming performance of the minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



According to the association, the nominee should be rejected after she fumbled over answers to the Appointments Committee during her vetting last week. Their petition also pointed out a lack of requisite knowledge of the sector in the call for her rejection.



Additionally, the association said it believed the nominee is incapable of heading the ministry.



“(Her) Basic skill sets, biases and passions are such that they may not fit into dealing with the challenges that the sector faces currently and the other workings expected of the sector minister,” portions of their petition read according to Citi Business News.



“Recent experiences have taught us that we need as stakeholders to pick the early signals and submit our concerns to the attention of the appointing authority for whatever remedy that may be available, in order to protect our industries and businesses from decisions that are likely to impact them negatively and further collapse the sector,” it added.



The group further raised some concerns plaguing the fisheries sector such as the collapsing pole and line sector, the dearth of skilled labour, international relations matters concerning climate change, among others.



They also called on the Speaker of Parliament to quickly expedite action on the concerns raised.