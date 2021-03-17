Business News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Having a petroleum hub in Ghana is an excellent idea – Petroleum Expert

Petrochemical Engineer, Dr Yussif Sulemana, has stated that having a petroleum hub as a nation is a step in the right direction and will boost the country’s oil revenue.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Sulemana said even though it will cost the country about $60 billion dollars to put up a hub, it will in the long run create job opportunities for the teeming youth in the country.



“The petroleum hub we are told will come with some refineries, petrochemical components and other facilities for oil storage capabilities and that is huge. I think a petroleum hub is an excellent idea and I think it will create lots of job opportunities for everyone in all aspect and categories of our academic disciplines.”



To achieve this the energy expert noted that the government needs to focus on getting more investors interested in the project and eventually pump in cash.



Dr Yussif Sulemana however said he expected “to hear what concrete measures have been put in place so far towards the petroleum sector’s development it was not captured but all the same, I support the idea of establishing a petroleum hub”.



Meanwhile, the caretaker Minister of Finance Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during the presentation of the 2021 Budget statement said “the Petroleum Hub Corporation Bill was passed by Parliament into law on 23rd October 2020. In 2021, we will ensure the setup and operationalization of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation. Preparatory activities such as the conduct of a strategic environmental assessment, spatial planning and land acquisition activities towards the development of the Hub will be continued.”



