Have faith in Ghana's economy - GIPC to investors, businesses

Business News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yaw Amoateng Afriyie has called on businesses and investors to be optimistic that Ghana’s economy will be buoyant once again.



He explained that plans and moves by the government and relevant stakeholders are far advanced to ensure that the country’s economic crisis is resolved.



While government works to restore the economy, Amoateng Afriyie believes that Ghana’s political stability and peace should be able to attract the interest of foreign investors to see Ghana as the ideal destination for investments and business opportunities.



“Ghana has consistently been ranked as the safest place in the sub-region and the second most peaceful country in Africa. This means, in the midst of volatile region, Ghana is the beacon of hope for investors" Yaw Amoateng Afriyie explained at the second edition of the Financial Economic Seminar.



Touching on the activities of the GIPC to boost investor confidence in Ghana post-COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he indicated that, GIPC has been poised to attract direct foreign investment to help restore the economy.



He urged foreign investors to keen interest in Ghana’s lucrative agriculture and manufacturing sectors, among others.



He explained, “We in GIPC view our current state of affairs with optimism and maintain that there is no better place to do business than here in Ghana because we see prospects for global and local businesses to benefit”.



