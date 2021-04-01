Harnessing all resources, key for holistic development -Konney

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: GNA

Suleman Konney, the Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines has called for strong linkages between all institutions and resources for the holistic development of the country.



He said growth poles such as Agriculture, oil and gas and mining all have a bearing on each other and thus the need to optimally harness them for collective development.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber said this during an interaction with the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah at his office in Sekondi.



The interaction was to establish a common ground for effective collaboration on executing a developmental plan that would cascade into the development of the whole country.



Over the years, Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi seemed to have advanced in development to the neglect of the rest of the regions and thereby aggravating social imbalance and poverty among the demographics.



He said, the chamber has therefore committed funds into the UMAT for training and innovations to develop the Region.



"We are also funding a research into mining support services to ensure that Ghana hold on to its position as market leader in Africa."



The CEO commenting on Mineral transportation, stressed the need for quick action on the Western Rail lines to ease pressure on the road and help in proper turnaround time in bulk haulage.



Responding, the Western Regional Minister said, the Region already has a plan in terms of spatial balance, economic diversity and environmental management.



He noted that it was also imperative to develop other areas of the country and that there was the need to get to work to drive the region to prosperity and a holistic growth of Ghana.



Mr Darko-Mensah said, the government had secured some 575million dollar for the extension of the rail lines to Huni Valley.



"We have already secured the right of way to enable Amanda, the contractors to start work."



The CEO of the Chamber of Mines together with his team later interacted with Journalists in the Region