Business News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hamper business soars ahead of Christmas festivities

The woven basket is an essential item which often contains gift items

The hamper business in Ghana is yet again experiencing a boom ahead of the Christmas festivity.



The woven basket is an essential item that often contains gift items given to loved ones, friends, and family during the festive season.



When GhanaWeb visited some weavers around the 37 Military Hospital area, they touted an increase in sales as a result of the demand.



Due to this, the weavers say they are able to now produce close to 30 baskets a day.



According to them, a small size basket costs GH¢10 while that of the medium and large-sized baskets cost GH¢15 and GH¢20 respectively.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.