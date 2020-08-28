Business News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: GNA

Hairdressers share their concerns after ease of coronavirus restrictions

A cross section of hairdressers in some parts of Accra have shared their concerns regarding business projections as the government gradually eases Coronavirus restrictions.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some hairdressing salons which included “Janell Beauty Salon”, “Ophelia’s Salon and Braids”, “Awo Beauty and Spa”, and Abiba Locks” gathered that business was gradually picking up.



According to the hairdressers, customers were being more careful not to contract the disease in attempt to fix their hair, but gradually things were beginning normalise.



It also observed that most of the salons had put in place required safety protocols in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.



Mrs Janet Amoako, of Janell Beauty Salon, told the GNA that she used to receive 10 to 15 customers daily, but business took a nose dive during the lockdown period, “but now we are gradually returning to the new normal way of life”.



Mrs. Amoako said to ensure social distancing at the salon, she had divided her apprentices into two groups and had refused to take new ones this year.



She said most customers feared contracting COVID-19 at the salon so they had put in safety protocols to allay their fears.



Madam Ophelia Anaba, owner of Ophelia’s Salon and Braids said substantial number of customers come to braid at her salon unlike few months earlier.



She said all her workers wore face masks, used sanitizer and had placed veronica buckets at the shop to take away customers fear of getting the virus at her premises.



Madam Akosua Serwaa, Owner of Awo Beauty and Spa, said business was better than it used to be during the lockdown period and the later part of June.



“Am hopeful to get more customers as Universities are reopening, most of my customers are from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA)."



Abiba Suleman of Abiba Locks Salon said customers fear to get the virus when they visit the salon and business had gone down previously, but was receiving good number of customers on daily basis in recent times.

