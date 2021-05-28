HR hints on how women can help change Africa

Business News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Human Resource (HR) professional and Chartered Insurer, Dr. Haizel P. Berrard Amuah, has identified some ways by which women can help in actualizing positive change in Africa.



Discussing the topic ‘Scaling up the Next Generation of African Women Leaders’, on the African Women’s Voices show hosted by Eunice Tornyi on eTV Ghana, she opined that women, when given more seats at the decision table, can help immensely in changing Africa.



“In the space of technology, we have brilliant women and COVID-19 has taught us that the world is now a technological platform so if these women are given seats at the decision table and allowed to voice their opinions, we will have a great opportunity to change Africa”, she said.



The HR professional added that “Women are able to multi-task and we are multi-intelligent so how do we tap into this? It’s about time we tried to identify the women in different spaces, give them specific assignments and empower them”.



According to Dr. Haizel, the only thing that is needed to be able to scale women leaders up is the opportunity to sit at the decision-making table and speak because there is nothing that a woman cannot do if she is empowered, has an opportunity and has the will-power.