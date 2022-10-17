H.E. Merene Benyah woos Italian businesses to invest in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to Italy, H.E. Merene Benyah has met with businesses in Palermo, Sicily, in an effort to attract trade and investment to Ghana.



The meeting, which took place on October 7, 2022 in the southern Italian city, forms part of a consular outreach programme which saw HE. Merene Benyah tour a packaging company, Salerno Packaging (SP).



The ultra-modern packaging company which was established in 1903 provides metal packaging solutions for the fishing, agricultural as well as cosmetics industries.



Group Chairman of SP, Mr Antonino Salerno, who led HE. Merene Benyah on the tour of the various stages of production indicated that the factory had among others pioneered sustainable use of metal in an environmentally conscious manner and had also optimized the use of technology, such as robots, to increase productivity.



During a meeting after the tour, HE. Merene Benyah, impressed on Mr. Salerno that as a result of several initiatives set in train by the Government, Ghana was the new frontier for manufacturing and industrialization in the sub-region.



She encouraged the company to take advantage of Ghana’s conducive and enabling business environment to partner with the vibrant private sector in establishing a similar production line in Ghana.



This, the Ambassador-designate indicated, would also open the door for the company to take advantage of the African Free Trade Zone to boost exports in the Region.



Mr Salerno on his part assured the Ambassador-designate that he would soon send a delegation to Ghana in pursuit of the investment drive.



In a similar engagement, the Head of Mission met with Italian businessmen who are part of Palermo Mediterranea, an organisation that brings together entrepreneurs and businesses in Palermo.



Members of the Group have expertise in various areas including infrastructural development, wine production, Real Estate, Engineering and Coffee.



The Ambassador-designate also highlighted Ghana’s advantage as a peaceful haven with democratic credentials and a conducive and enabling environment for businesses.



She assured of the Embassy’s availability to link the outfit with the appropriate entities in Ghana to enable them to invest profitably in the country.



H.E. Merene Benyah also spoke of the success that other Italian companies have had in Ghana over decades in the country.



The president of the group, Marco Giammona on his part assured the Ambassador-designate of the determination to engage with the private sector in Ghana for the mutual benefit of Ghana and Italy.



HE. Merene Benyah, as part of an outreach programme undertaken by the Embassy to provide consular services to the Ghanaian community in Palermo, also met with the executives of the Ghanaian Association of Palermo.



Addressing the executives, the Head of Mission recalled the unfortunate demise of her predecessor, HE. Eudora Quartey Koranteng, almost a year ago and requested that a minute’s silence be held in her honour.



The Head of Mission extended regards from the Government and people of Ghana to the community and thanked the executives for their togetherness and impressive organizational abilities.



The Ambassador-designate entreated the community to continue respecting the laws of host authorities and endeavour to partner with investors they encounter in their daily lives to invest in Ghana.



She however assured them that the Embassy would continue to extend its services to the doorstep of the various Ghanaian communities.



Present at the engagement was Ghana’s Honorary Consul in Palermo, Mr Francesco Campagna, and President of the Ghanaian Association, Mr Alexander Osei Menkah.



Others present were members of the Embassy’s delegation; Minister for Consular Affairs, Mr Edward Cofie and Counsellor for Political and Economic, Mr Julius Goker.



