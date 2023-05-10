Guinness Ghana denies operational shutdown over GH¢6million debt

Business News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Guinness Ghana Limited has dismissed reports that it has shut down operations over GH¢6million debt owed the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



According to the brewery company, it has been compliant on all bills to the Ghana Water Company Limited based on the industrial rate, pending a resolution of its petition to the Public Utilities Commission (PURC) on the arbitrary re-categorization by GWCL.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Guinness Ghana said it was waiting for the final investigations and outcomes of its petition before the PURC on the matter.



“Guinness Ghana Limited can confirm that it has not shut down its operations for both its brewery sites in Accra and Kaase. Ghana’s leading total beverage business has been fully compliant on all bills to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) based on the industrial rate, pending a resolution of its petition to the Public Utilities Commission (PURC) on the arbitrary re-categorization by GWCL,” part of the statement said.



On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, disconnected water supply to the head office of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.



The shutdown of the breweries company forms part of GWCL's revenue mobilization exercise.



Below is the full statement from Guinness Ghana:



Guinness Ghana Limited can confirm that it has not shut down its operations for both its brewery sites in Accra and Kaase.



Ghana’s leading total beverage business has been fully compliant on all bills to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) based on the industrial rate, pending a resolution of its petition to the Public Utilities Commission (PURC) on the arbitrary re-categorization by GWCL.



Guinness Ghana has engaged Ghana Water Company Limited, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources following the arbitrary reclassification of the business in the September 2022 tariff adjustments.



As recent as this morning a meeting took place between Guinness Ghana, GWCL and the Minister at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources. In view of these engagements, Guinness Ghana is currently awaiting the final investigations and outcomes of its petition before the PURC on the matter.



Guinness Ghana remains committed to the highest quality standards in brewing great-tasting brands for our cherished consumers and doing business the right way.



ESA/FNOQ