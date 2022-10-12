Group mounts pressure on government to scrap 20% tax on menstrual products

Business News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Developing Women for Skills and Opportunities Initiative (DWoSO), a non-governmental organization with the vision of ensuring a just world for women and girls has called on the government to expedite the removal of the 20% tax on menstrual products.



The call was made on October 11, 2022, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child which is celebrated globally.



This year’s celebration which marks the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl Child is being observed on the theme "Our time is now—our rights, our future."



The statement signed by Vivian Adu, the Communication Officer for the group noted that one basic human right for girls is the right to education and many girls in rural and some urban areas stay out of school because they are unable to afford menstrual products.



According to the statement, although menstruation is a natural phenomenon occurring in females, it has become an inconvenience due to the high cost of menstrual products.



This situation, according to the statement, further deepens gender inequality and again promotes period poverty.



The group has since called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), the Parliament of Ghana, and all well-meaning Ghanaians who are committed to the cause of gender equality to add their voices to the fight to end taxation of menstrual products in Ghana.



“More so, the high cost of menstrual products has a negative economic impact on the majority of women in Ghana whose financial capacity is already not in good standing.



“We, therefore, call on the government to remove the nuisance taxes on menstrual products which make them too costly for many girls. The removal of the taxes will promote the accessibility of the products to girls in Ghana,” the statement said.



It added that “This will reduce the stress associated with menstruation and its other health and socioeconomic burdens.”



It noted that making menstrual products accessible and less costly will also ensure that Ghana’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 5 which is Gender Equality can be partly achieved.



To address period poverty and work towards achieving gender equality, the NGO further called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), the Parliament of Ghana, and all well-meaning Ghanaians who are committed to the cause of gender equality to add their voices to put an end to taxing menstrual products.