Business News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Group announces strike action over meager lumpsum benefits for pensioners

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

An advocacy group has deepend its calls to government requesting for a suitable retirement package for pensioners under the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



This move comes after some 2020 retirees have alleged they have not been paid their past credits by SSNIT.



According to the group, Forum for Public Sector Registered Schemes, it will for the second time embark on an industrial strike on October 28, 2020, over demands of an increment for pensions for its members.



Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Chairman of the Forum, Isaac Bampoe Addo said, “The patience of the Forum has indeed been tested to the full. Therefore, the Forum has decided to revisit its action and has informed the National Labour Commission, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance on Friday, October 16, 2020, that our teaming members from the Ghana Education Service, health sector, the Judicial Service as well as the Civil Service and Local Government Service to commence its solidarity strike on October 28, 2020.”



“We call on the general public to support our action to bring home the sordid plights of our retirees as regards the past credit paid to them by SSNIT. These senior citizens should not be condemned to their fate and should not be caused to suffer for no fault of theirs,” Isaac Bampoe said.



Meanwhile, retiring pensioners in the public sector over the years many years have asked SSNIT to amend their operations to advance their living circumstances.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.