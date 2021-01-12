Business News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Green start for local bourse as two counters advance

The benchmark index advanced by 11.74 points (+0.73%) on the back of two counters to close the holiday-shortened week at 1,955.78 with a 0.73% year-to-date return while the market capitalization increased by +0.32% to settle at GH¢54.55 billion.



Standard Chartered (+1.16%) pushed the GSE Financial Index upward by 4.44 points (+0.25%) to close at 1,787.20 with a 0.25 % year-to-date return.



The SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing the week at 1,701.33 with a year-to-date return of 0.00%.



MTN Ghana (+1.56%) completed the gainers’ chart this week at GH¢0.65.



Trading activity strengthened as 70,205,313 shares valued at GH¢46,030,382 changed hands from 30,218,537 shares valued at GH¢13,598,638 last week.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.09% of the total volume traded and 97.92% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to surge.