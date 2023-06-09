Green Ghana: Don’t plant trees under low voltage lines – ECG to Ghanaians

Business News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Electricity Company has warned against planting trees under low voltage lines as a preventative measure to avoid future power outages.



Engineer Emmanuel Justice Ofori, Western Regional Manager of ECG, issued the caution while leading company employees to sensitise and plant trees at the All Saint Anglican School in Takoradi.



He revealed that the ECG plans to plant 5,000 trees in the area.



He stressed the need for the public not to plant trees under Low Voltage lines because mature trees may disrupt the power supply when they come into contact with the lines.



“We are advising those planting trees that we should go about planting the trees but we should be careful not to plant them directly under the lines especially the LV lines (Low Voltage lines),” he said.



The Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021 by the government, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the country’s lost forest cover.



Over seven million trees were planted in the first edition, exceeding the five million tree target. Last year, over twenty-four million trees were planted, exceeding the target of twenty million trees.