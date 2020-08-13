Business News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Greater Accra records 16.2% inflation

During the month of July, at the regional level, the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 4.2% in the Volta Region to 16.2% in Greater Accra, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has s aid.



In all, but Greater Accra, Northern Region, and Volta Region, Food inflation was higher than Non-Food Inflation.



Especially in Western Region (19.8% Food inflation compared to 7.2% Non-Food inflation) and Ashanti (20.6% Food inflation and 4.3% Non-Food inflation), we see large differences between the Food and Non-Food inflation. These patterns are similar to those observed last month.



The overall month-on-month inflation was between – 0.5% in the Western Region and 1.6% in Upper West Region. With the exception of the Transport Division, most other Divisions saw a lower month-on-month inflation between June and July 2020 than on average between April and June 2020.



The national year-on-year inflation rate was 11.4% in July 2020, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than last month.



Month-on-month inflation between June 2020 and July 2020 was 0.5%. This is lower than the 1.0% recorded between May and June, the 1.7% recorded between April and May and the 3.2% between March and April 2020.



The average month-on-month inflation recorded in the months October 2019 to March 2020 was 0.7%. Only two of the thirteen Divisions had higher than average inflation rates; Housing, Water, Electricity and Gas (20.3%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (13.7%).

