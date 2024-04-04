Greater Accra YEA equips students with essential skills for the job market

Business News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Prince Obeng, together with the Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong, recently engaged students from Accra Technical University as part of the YEA Students Connect programme.



The YEA Students Connect, under the Job Centre Module being rolled out, is an initiative aimed at equipping students with essential skills and knowledge to enhance their readiness for the job market.



During the interaction, the YEA team covered various topics crucial to career development, including work readiness, understanding the intricacies of the job market, and resume preparation.



The session provided students with valuable insights into navigating the professional world effectively.



Highlighting the agency's role in supporting the government's industrialisation agenda, the team emphasised the importance of skills development in preparing youth for employment opportunities.



This initiative aligned with the CEO's efforts as he tours skills training centres across the country to promote skill acquisition among the youth.



The students, on their part, expressed enthusiasm and appreciation for the session, emphasising the value they gained from the discussions.



They commended the YEA team for their efforts and thanked the university management and the Student's Representative Council (SRC) for their support in facilitating the engagement.



The YEA Students Connect programme continues to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving job market, reaffirming the Youth Employment Agency's commitment to youth development and empowerment.