Business News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Govt will ensure a strong fisheries sector – Minister

Elizabeth Afoloey Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture development Elizabeth Afoloey Quaye has noted that no government in the Fourth Republic has shown enough commitment to the fisheries sector than the Akufo-Addo administration.



She said this while distributing outboard motors to fishing communities in the Greater Accra Region over the weekend.



She said the fisheries sector plays an important role in the Ghanaian economy, hence the decision by the government to support the fisher folk with the outboard motors.



Ms Afoloey Quaye, who is also the Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency, assured the fishermen that the present government will continue to address their needs in order to further boost their trade.



“Since the Fourth Republic, outboard motors have not been this heavily subsidized.



“This shows how committed we are to developing the fishing sector,” she told TV3 in an interview after distributing the motors.

