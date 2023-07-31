Govt to redevelop Aburi Gardens, Yaa Asantewaa Mausoleum, others to boost the economy - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Following the refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed the government's decision to redevelop Aburi Botanical Gardens, Yaa Asantewaa Mausoleum, Salaga and Pikworo Slavery Camps.



He further said the government will partner with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) to renovate selected forts, castles and museums across the country.



The move, he said will promote domestic tourism which will in turn boost the growth of the local economy.



He said, "Government will continue with the redevelopment of Aburi Botanical Gardens, Salaga and Pikworo Slavery Camps and Yaa Asantewaa Mausoleum to boost domestic tourism. Furthermore, in partnership with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) efforts will continue to renovate selected Forts, Castles and Museums across the country."



Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the government is looking forward to attracting 3.5 million visitors both local and foreign by 2025.



"We have made considerable progress towards achieving 1.2 million visitors for 2023 with 150,000 jobs along the value chain, and 2 million foreign visitors and 1.5 million in domestic tourism by 2025," the minister said on the floor of parliament," he stated



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, commissioned the redeveloped park.



To gain entry into the premises, non-Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢100 while Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢25.



The fee for school children is now pegged at GH¢5 from the earlier GH¢1 charge.



For tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians visiting the facility, they will pay GH¢60 while Ghanaian tertiary students will pay GH¢15.



