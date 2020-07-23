Business News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Govt to launch a GH¢100 billion development program - Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that government is set to launch a GH¢100 billion development program.



Mr Ofori-Atta said this while delivering the 2020 mid-year budget review on the floor of parliament Thursday afternoon.



He said the GH¢100 billion program is to revitalise the economy due to the impact of COVID-19.



According to the Finance Minister, although the pandemic has affected the economy, the country will not be daunted by its effects.



He said government will continue to do what it has to do to protect lives and livelihoods of Ghanaians and that government is up to the task.

