Business News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt to hold Nation Building Updates on rebuilding of economy

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Government will on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 hold its weekly Nation Building Updates to provide detailed updates on measures it has taken to revamp the country’s economy.



In a press statement issued on Monday October 27, 2020 and signed by the Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, the event will be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 10:00 am prompt under the theme “Rebuilding of the Ghanaian Economy” and will be addressed by Regional Ministers of the Western, Central, Volta, Northern and Bono Regions.



The event provides government with an opportunity to accounts for measures it has put in place to ensure the actualization of its rebuilding agenda since it assumed office in 2017.



The session will be aired live on all major television, radio and new media platforms across the country.



"Subsequent updates on other government events and programmes will follow in the coming weeks", parts of the statement said.

