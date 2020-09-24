Business News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Govt supports disabled entrepreneurs with GH¢200,000 coronavirus relief grant

Minister for Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

Government has given an amount of GH¢200,000 to entrepreneurs with disability in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses.



The grant, ranging from GH¢20,000 to GH¢70,000, was given to businesses into food and beverages, fashion, agriculture and trade and commerce.



Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries in Tamale, the Minister for Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal said GH¢2 million was allocated to entrepreneurs with disability nationwide to help provide relief support to their businesses.



“Ghana has 1.2 million persons with disability. The President’s vision is to build an inclusive society. You can’t build a society like that leaving out 1.2 million of your citizens.”



“The President thinks that the COVID-19 has devastated a lot of businesses. So, the essence is to give them something small so that they can restart their businesses,” he stated.



He said the government intends to devote GH¢5 million next year to enable a lot more people benefit from the initiative.



Dr Awal urged the beneficiaries to apply the funds judiciously to expand their businesses and create jobs.



He charged the beneficiaries to work hard to retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power in the upcoming elections.



In his welcome address, the North East Regional Minister, Solomon Namlit Boar assured the beneficiaries that more benefits will come their way if the NPP is retained in power.



“I want to assure you that by the grace of the almighty Allah, a lot of things are yet to happen to you as far as your domain is concerned,” he said.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu, Mohammed Abdul-Samed Gunu commended Dr Awal and the Business Development Ministry for the innovative business programmes rolled out to help improve the living conditions of the people.



He charged the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 relief grants to share the good policies of the NPP in their respective communities to help the NPP win the 2020 elections.



He said if the NPP government is retained, the programme will be extended to cover other persons with disability.



Speaking on behalf of their colleagues, some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the government for the support.



“I’m very grateful to the President and his team. We thank you for the support you have given us. We will never disappoint you,” Sayibu Mukarama, a beneficiary from the North East Region, said.



Persons with disability in the Upper East and West regions will receive similar support in the coming days.

