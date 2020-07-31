Business News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Govt’s free electricity to begin August 2020 – ECG

Electricity Company of Ghana

Lifeline customers on both prepaid and postpaid metering systems will realise their relief of the government’s 100 per cent absorption of electricity bills effective August 2020, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced.



It follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s announcement that the government will absorb the full bills of lifeline residential customers from July to December 2020.



This is part of the government’s efforts to minimise the effect of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the citizenry and the economy.



A statement signed by the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, on Friday, 31 July 2020, outlining the implementation guidelines for the relief, the state power distributor indicated that the relief will be realised by customers between August 2020 to January 2021.



Lifeline prepaid customers on “smart prepaid metres will be automatically credited each month with their free lifeline units” while “customers on non-smart prepaid metres will have to visit their vending points to recharge in order to receive their free lifeline units for each month.”



Also, lifeline postpaid customers will have their bills absorbed fully from August 2020.



The ECG also assured “lifeline customers and stakeholders that it is resolved to implement this directive to the letter.”



It further advised customers to contact its district offices “with any challenge for a resolution.”





