Business News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt projects over GH¢10bn fiscal deficit in Q1 2021

play videoFinance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has projected a fiscal deficit of not less than GH¢10 billion from January to March 2021.



To shore up this deficit, the Minister told Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, that he intends to borrow from the international market in a bid to support the 2021 budget and liability management.



“Mr Speaker, for the purposes of the 2021 Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation, we have projected the 2021 first-quarter total revenue and grants at GH¢13.3 billion while total expenditure including the clearance of arrears is projected at GH¢24.0 billion. This results in the projected fiscal deficit of GH¢10.7 billion for the period,” he announced in Parliament.



He said he intends to turn to the international capital market, precisely the issuance of sovereign bonds of $3 billion (or $ 5 billion if market conditions are good).



“Out of the amount to be raised, $1.5 billion will be used to support the 2021 budget and $3.5 billion for liability management,” he said.



The government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been criticised for failing to maintain fiscal discipline since it took office in 2017.



Fitch, an international rating agency, has forecasted a fiscal deficit to GDP of 10.5% for Ghana in 2020, which is more than twice the 2019 target of 4.7 per cent.







Analysts criticise widening fiscal deficit because it suggests a lack of fiscal discipline and usually forces governments to borrow from both the domestic and international markets to make up for the shortage in spending targets.













Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.