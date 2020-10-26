Business News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Govt projects 200,000 homes yearly to bridge housing deficit gap - Ofori-Atta

The National Housing Mortgage Fund Estates in the Tema

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said some 200,000 homes which are to be built yearly is projected to bridge the national housing deficit.



This comes after figures from the Ministry of Works and Housing revealed Ghana's national housing deficit reached some 2 million units in 2019.



According to the Ken Ofori-Atta, the intervention is necessary to afford the low the middle income Ghanaian decent and affordable housing schemes.



Speaking at the launch of the National Housing Mortgage Fund Estates in the Tema on Monday October 26, 2020, Ken Ofori-Atta said, "to address this, government must continue to confront the housing issues in the country in a manner that matches the pace of urbanisation and demographic change. This will mean some 200,000 homes when we are at full throttle of building affordable housing".



"We must recognise that successive governments have implemented various housing scheme to address deficit and propel economic growth, while these schemes have been helpful, they turned not to be sustained in a desired manner because of the lack of follow through from one government to another, high cost of inputs which is sometimes about 50 percent of the construction and infrastructure cost which has turned to 30 percent of our homes, land tenure system, lack of standardisation and financing issues."



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned some 240 houses as part of the National Mortgage Finance Initiative situated in the Tema Community 22 enclave.



The initiative comes as part of efforts by government towards providing affordable and decent housing to Ghanaians across districts within a period.

